Summit Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.5% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.83. 323,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,988,350. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

