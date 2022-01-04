SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 653 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 316,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,414,000 after purchasing an additional 27,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $688.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $710.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $376.40 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,808,653. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $771.74.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

