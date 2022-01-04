Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the November 30th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Swire Pacific stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Swire Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

