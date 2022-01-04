Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,184,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 217,700 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Walt Disney worth $1,215,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 41,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 45,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 39,044 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 29,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $156.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,249,335. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $284.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

