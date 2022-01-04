Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,393,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $186,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in American International Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,721,000 after purchasing an additional 117,205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in American International Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,463,000 after purchasing an additional 276,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

Shares of AIG opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

