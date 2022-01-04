Swiss National Bank Has $198.02 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $198,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.2% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $157.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.71, a P/E/G ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.51 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

