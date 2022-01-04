Swiss National Bank Has $209.73 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $209,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $631.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $627.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $647.79. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.23 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

