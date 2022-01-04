Swiss National Bank Has $304.50 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $304,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.93.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $167.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.33 and its 200-day moving average is $157.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

