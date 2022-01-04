Swiss National Bank Sells 85,100 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,959,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $341,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after purchasing an additional 886,859 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $916,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $122.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

