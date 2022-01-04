Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,184,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 217,700 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Walt Disney worth $1,215,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $156.46. 166,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,249,335. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

