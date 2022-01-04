Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,760,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Snap were worth $277,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snap by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after buying an additional 454,511 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,593,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,351,000 after purchasing an additional 582,162 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

NYSE SNAP opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of -110.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $311,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,459,225 shares of company stock worth $80,918,361.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

