SWS Partners Invests $228,000 in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

SWS Partners purchased a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 24.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 66,015 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 55.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 37.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 245,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,452,089. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. Discovery’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.