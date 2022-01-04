SWS Partners Purchases 112 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 1.9% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.0% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.8% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 22,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 92,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW traded down $21.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $608.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $657.65 and its 200 day moving average is $625.67. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,995 shares of company stock valued at $16,818,212. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

