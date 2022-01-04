SWS Partners Reduces Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

SWS Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,157 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPG. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.14. 5,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

