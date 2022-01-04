SWS Partners Sells 1,273 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SWS Partners lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,558 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.8% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.40. 165,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,288,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average is $56.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

