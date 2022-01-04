Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $264.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.69.
SYNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
SYNA traded down $17.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.13. 5,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,090. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.62 and its 200 day moving average is $201.31. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $95.90 and a 52 week high of $299.39.
In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Whims sold 8,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total value of $2,408,248.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Synaptics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Synaptics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
