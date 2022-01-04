Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $264.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.69.

SYNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

SYNA traded down $17.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.13. 5,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,090. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.62 and its 200 day moving average is $201.31. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $95.90 and a 52 week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Whims sold 8,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total value of $2,408,248.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Synaptics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Synaptics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

