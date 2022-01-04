Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 7.48% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $17,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $217,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QGRO traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.46. 45 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,962. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.57 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97.

