Synovus Financial Corp Has $67.58 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,424 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for 0.7% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of Aflac worth $67,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 13.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,520 shares of company stock worth $3,413,816. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.50. 66,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $59.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

