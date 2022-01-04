Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.08

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.08 and last traded at $50.93, with a volume of 30312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNV. Stephens boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $70,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,578,195. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

