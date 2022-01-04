Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SYY. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Shares of SYY opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.64.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,165,000 after purchasing an additional 430,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after purchasing an additional 574,442 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,673,000 after purchasing an additional 182,664 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

