Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $10.94

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.94, but opened at $10.65. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 207 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNGX. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

