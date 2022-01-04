TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,079,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of TC Energy worth $195,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 123.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.06.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.55%.

TRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

