TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Position Lowered by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 495,760 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,307 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.