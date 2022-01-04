Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $36.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.