Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Receives €2.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.78 ($3.16).

O2D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.95) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.64) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.60) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.40 ($3.86) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.39) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of O2D traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €2.47 ($2.81). 2,392,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.38. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of €2.63 ($2.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

