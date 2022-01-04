Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the November 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE TDS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

