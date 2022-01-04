Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TLSNY opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.26. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6228 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently -45.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TLSNY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. HSBC upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

