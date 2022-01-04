Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Short Interest Up 74.3% in December

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the November 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 850,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Tenable stock opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.40 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,822 shares of company stock worth $4,396,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tenable by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Tenable by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 45,564 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tenable by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

