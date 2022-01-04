Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the November 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 726,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Ternium stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,284. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.63. Ternium has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ternium will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ternium by 1,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

