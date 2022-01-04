TerraKRW (KRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.52 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $31.52 million and approximately $67,486.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00063532 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00073709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.30 or 0.08219092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00079798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,275.54 or 1.00003281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007527 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,428,547,641 coins and its circulating supply is 38,427,818,532 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.