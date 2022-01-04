Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.1% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $54,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 121.2% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,237,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,510,817,000 after purchasing an additional 106,600 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 380.8% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 66,310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $51,423,000 after purchasing an additional 52,519 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $94.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,150.93. 502,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,398,279. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,068.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $843.12. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.39, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $835.35.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

