Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $1,150.00 at Daiwa Capital Markets

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $843.47.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA traded down $51.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,148.68. 1,247,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,398,279. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 371.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,071.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $847.22. Tesla has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,622,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.