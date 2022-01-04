Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 109,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $171.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.80. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.15 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.