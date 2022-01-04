The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Increased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $15,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after buying an additional 2,281,743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 7,723.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,941,716 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after buying an additional 944,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after buying an additional 597,373 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $120.15 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

