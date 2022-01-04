The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Director Joseph A. Alutto Sells 5,424 Shares

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PLCE traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $81.82. 327,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,759. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.14.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.71.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

