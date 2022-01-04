The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Director Joseph A. Alutto Sells 5,424 Shares

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ PLCE traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $81.82. 327,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,759. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.14.
Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.71.
About Children’s Place
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.