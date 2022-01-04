The Crypto Prophecies Market Capitalization Tops $7.59 Million (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $596,745.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be bought for about $0.0819 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00071757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,862.00 or 0.08154867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00079632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,248.12 or 0.99767508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007387 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,785,663 coins and its circulating supply is 92,605,425 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

