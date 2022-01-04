The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the November 30th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GGT traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.95. 48,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,882. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $11.59.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 51,101 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.