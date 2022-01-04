The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the November 30th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
GGT traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.95. 48,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,882. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $11.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.
About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.