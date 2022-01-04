The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.96. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 5,729 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $32,283.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The GDL Fund by 63.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The GDL Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The GDL Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in The GDL Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 105,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The GDL Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period.

About The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

