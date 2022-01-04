The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Macerich posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Macerich’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAC. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Macerich has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 3.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Macerich by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 4.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

