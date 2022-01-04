The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Macerich posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Macerich has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Macerich by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Macerich by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Macerich by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

