The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC opened at $208.22 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.60 and a one year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.26 and its 200-day moving average is $195.68. The company has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.18.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

