The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.30 Million

Analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will report $234.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.00 million and the highest is $235.60 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $171.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $949.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $948.00 million to $950.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $49.38 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $570,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,034,150. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

