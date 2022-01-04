The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.21% of TJX Companies worth $167,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,913 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,488 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 63,697 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.46. The company has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

