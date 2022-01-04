The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,780 shares of company stock valued at $31,831,928. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

