The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $158.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.04. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $288.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

