The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $156.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.04. The company has a market cap of $284.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

