TheStreet Upgrades Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LNDC. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Landec alerts:

LNDC opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Landec has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 5.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 126.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.