TheStreet Upgrades Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LNDC. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.
LNDC opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Landec has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.22.
About Landec
Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.
