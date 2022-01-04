TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $126.67 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,005,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,855 shares during the period. Waste Connections makes up 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $126,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $482,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 1.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $135.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,572. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

