TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $132.09 Million Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares during the quarter. Zendesk makes up 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $132,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $242,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,940,584 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,908. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.10 and a 200 day moving average of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

