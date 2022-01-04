TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $74.38 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Verisk Analytics worth $74,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 356,425 shares of company stock worth $78,104,034 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.22. 4,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.12. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

